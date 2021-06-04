Despite active promotion by concert organizer Live Nation and headliner Dierks Bentley, the 2021 Seven Peaks festival proposed for Sept. 3-5 at the Meadows in Buena Vista, there are still several hoops Live Nation must jump through before the concert is a done deal.
A press release sent out by Chaffee County Commissioners Thursday stated the 2021 Seven Peaks special event permit application has not yet officially been reviewed nor approved.
A public hearing on the special event permit is scheduled for June 22. The board of county commissioners meeting begins at 9 a.m.
Written comments on the matter must be received by noon June 18, in order to be included in the public record, and may be emailed to the County Administration offices at chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org or mailed or hand-delivered to 104 Crestone Ave, Salida, CO 81201.
Members of the public who wish to share any verbal comments on a special event permit application are able to do so at the review meeting.
Public comment is limited to three minutes per person.
To attend a meeting via Zoom visit https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call -1-669--900--6833 and enter meeting ID 109079543.
