Point in Time survey counts homeless

Volunteers will soon be conducting a Point in Time survey to count Chaffee County’s homeless population.
Starting Wednesday, volunteers will be stationed at different contact points in Salida, Buena Vista, Nathrop, Johnson Village and Poncha Springs, including libraries, showers and laundromats, and will ask those experiencing homelessness where they spent the night of Jan. 24.
The survey will be conducted over seven days in order to contact as many people as possible.
The survey information will be passed on to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless in Denver, and from there all but the youth information will be forwarded to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This year’s survey will attempt to count sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness, and for the first time youth ages 11-24 are included in the count.
Local organizers Barbara Martinez and Mo Zeimet of Chaffee County Hospitality met with volunteers Friday evening to go over the forms that will be used, answer questions and do a little role playing to get a feel for the procedure.
Chaffee County Hospitality operates homeless shelters for men and women in Salida and provides emergency assistance to people in need.
Point in Time volunteers received training via a Zoom presentation by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless prior to the meeting.
About a dozen volunteers checked in and picked up their survey paperwork and venue assignment at the meeting.
Martinez went over the procedure and the paperwork and explained the importance of the work.
Each volunteer also picked up a bag of donated items to be given to those who participate in the survey.
Volunteer Marilyn Bouldin said she volunteered for the project because she is always trying to do something valuable to improve the quality of life here.
A newcomer to Salida, William Harkcom said he volunteered because he’s been wanting to get more involved in the community.
Martinez said the goal is to get as accurate a count as possible, which will help the continuum of care when applying for grants for housing and assistance funds.
Zeimet said, “Local organizations began working together last fall as part of Chaffee County’s continuum of care to plan and organize this count. The PIT count is incredibly important so that we have the data and tools necessary to adequately support our community members who are experiencing homelessness. With housing costs skyrocketing, including in rural areas, we need to do all we can to help our Chaffee neighbors during this time.”
Local organizations that donated items to be distributed to survey participants include Chaffee Housing Authority, Chaffee County Community Foundation, Chaffee County Public Health and Chaffee County Hospitality.
