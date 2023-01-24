Point in Time survey counts homeless

Organizer Mo Zeimet, lefts, gives volunteer William Harkcom a bag of donated items to be distributed to participants in the Point in Time homelessness survey. The survey will be conducted from Wednesday through Tuesday to determine how many people are experiencing homelessness are in the area.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Volunteers will soon be conducting a Point in Time survey to count Chaffee County’s homeless population.

Starting Wednesday, volunteers will be stationed at different contact points in Salida, Buena Vista, Nathrop, Johnson Village and Poncha Springs, including libraries, showers and laundromats, and will ask those experiencing homelessness where they spent the night of Jan. 24.

