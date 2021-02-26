Colorado State Forest Service announced Monday that forest fuels reduction work will begin this week.
Rue Logging, Inc. will begin work on a community fuel break in the foothills of Methodist Mountain, thinning trees to reduce the wildfire hazard on the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center.
Trees are selected for removal to achieve 15 feet of separation between individual and groups of trees to reduce the potential intensity of wildfire, decreasing the chance of an active crown fire.
Work also involves a masticator to grind and chop vegetation into small pieces.
Mastication allows new grass and shrubs to grow more quickly because more light will reach the ground.
This is one of the ways overstocked forest stands are thinned to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health.
Landowner and rancher Art Hutchinson agreed to the forest treatments on 124 acres of the ranch.
“A lot of piñon and juniper trees have grown up over the years and the plants that the elk and deer like to eat are not there anymore for them and the cows,” Hutchinson said. “(Piñon and juniper) forest fires are hot and scary and there are a lot more homes adjacent to the ranch. We are pleased to have been asked to be a part of this project.”
Forest treatments that began this week are the first step in the 8,200-acre wildfire mitigation and forest health enhancement project taking place on Methodist Mountain and up to Poncha Pass.
The project protects the southern flank of the Salida and Poncha Springs communities of 7,000 people by creating a 10-mile-long area of fuel breaks on both public and private lands in the foothills of Methodist Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.