Chaffee County Youth Alliance, a prevention program promoting positive youth development, will accept applications until 5 p.m. March 31 for its fifth annual mini-grant program for community organizations working with youth in Chaffee County.
The alliance plans to distribute $7,500 in grant funding, ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 per grant award, to support projects and programs focused on positive youth development in the county, a press release stated.
Grant applications may be requested by contacting Dibby Olson at dolson@chaffeecounty.org.
Decision date for the grants is April 6, and award expenditure deadline is June 30.
Projects must demonstrate that they are created, designed and led by youth in Chaffee County, and a report must be submitted at the end of the project.
If the grant application is for an existing program, the proposed project/program must demonstrate a component authentically created and led by youth.
Organizations that received mini-grants previously can be considered again as long as the proposed project/program meets grant requirements. Grant awards will be equally considered between Buena Vista and Salida and other areas of the county.
An example of a previously funded project created and led by youth is a student-centered Restorative Justice Training program developed by Full Circle Restorative Justice, which was based on a request by a Horizons Academy student and involved Horizons students in its development.
For more information about Chaffee County Youth Alliance, visit https://chaffeecountyfyi.org/build-a-generation-communities-that-care/.
