The United States dropped the first atomic bomb used in warfare from a B-29 bomber on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. The second came three days later on Aug. 9 when the United States dropped another bomb on Nagasaki.
The bomb dropped on Hiroshima left 129,558 killed, injured or missing and 176,987 homeless of a population which had been 343,608 as of 1940.
The bomb dropped on Nagasaki left 253,630 killed or injured and about one third of the city destroyed.
Studies of the long term health effects of the bomb continued for years after.
Not long after, Sept. 2, 1945, World War II ended when the Japanese surrendered aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
While the end of the war was cause for celebration, it was devastating to the families who had lost husbands, fathers and sons as well as women who served as nurses or in the early branches of the military.
The United States suffered 406,000 military casualties, 671,000 were wounded and 16.1 million served during the war, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This included all branches of the military – Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Army Air Force.
More than 600 names of those who served in Chaffee County are written on the World War II Honor Roll Wall on the side of the F Street Five & Dime in downtown Salida which was restored in 2016.
Headlines in the August 6, 1945 Salida Daily Mail stated – “New Atomic Bomb Used Against Japan, Truman Announces.”
President Harry S. Truman informed the press that the United States had unleashed against Japan the terror of the atomic bomb.
The Japanese had been warned that “a rain of ruin from the air the likes of which has never been seen on the earth” would happen if they did not surrender.
Two billion dollars and the work of 125,000 people went into the project. Development of the bomb was described as a victory of American scientists in a desperate race with Germany and was “the greatest achievement of organized science in history.”
The day after the bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, the Japanese announced they would accept the terms of the Potsdam Declaration which was issued on July 26, 1945 when representatives of the United States, Great Britain and China met at Potsdam in conquered Germany and issued an ultimatum calling for Japan to surrender or be threatened with “utter destruction.”
Germany surrendered on May 9, 1945. Almost 70 nations were involved in what has been described as the costliest and most terrible war in history at that time.
On the home front, the Salida Daily Mail reported Aug. 6 that Pfc. Zane Berry of the U.S. Marines had been wounded.
The day after, Aug. 7, headlines noted “Terrific Damage Done To Japan By Atomic Bomb.”
A broadcast 36 hours later said the Japanese were working out effective counter measures and could not believe a single bomb could have done such destruction.
Weather patterns in Chaffee County were about the same as today. A flash flood was reported the evening of Aug. 6, tying up traffic in Browns Canyon. Howard also sustained damage to the highway and fields.
Reports of the devastation of the bombing continued but life went on in Salida.
Mayor Fenton Doveton issued a proclamation on Aug. 10 requesting that all places of business close immediately upon announcement of victory in Asia and remain closed for the remainder of the day or, if announced after 3 p.m., remain closed the rest of the day and the following day.
The Salida Theater was showng “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.”
When the end of the war was officially announced Salida celebrated with one of the biggest demonstrations ever held here.
Downtown streets were filled and all places selling liquor were closed at once.
The American Legion Drum Corps headed a parade and about 1,000 people joined in a dance on Second Street.
Impromptu demonstrations of whip cracking and other skills were arranged. Streets were littered with paper.
Cars screeched up and down the streets. The railroad whistle blew, bells rang and the fire department raced through the streets.
Amidst all the merriment, two domestic violence events occurred between husbands and wives with one wife ending up back in the hospital after just have been discharged from a previous beating by her husband.
Mayor Doveton congratulated the people of Salida for their excellent record when celebrating the Japanese surrender, saying “while many cities celebrated caused loss of life, personal injury and destruction of property, Salida’s crowd had a riproaring time without giving police and city officials cause for regret.”
On the other side of the ocean, though, there was no cause for celebration.
Mass suicides were reported in Japan in grief over the defeat and victims of the atom bomb were reported to be pleading to be killed because the burns were so painful.
Radio activity or ultra violet rays were called “death rays.” 30,000 people were fatally burned during the first two weeks following the explosion and the death toll was continuing to rise. Ninety percent of the homes were instantly crushed.
On Sept. 6, 1945 the Salida Daily Mail reported that Paul Pasquale, seaman first class, serving on the U.S.S. Shangrilla in Tokyo Bay was part of the first stages of occupation of Japan.
Two Salida World War II veterans shared memories of the ending of the war recently.
Fred Griffith, 95, was 20 years old and was going through basic training when the war ended.
“I was on a train when I got word that the war was over,” he said. “I was tickled to hear it had ended.”
He went home on furlough from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas and then on to Fort Hood in Texas for paratrooper training.
“I made it to Okinawa as part of the recovery and was there six months,” Griffith said. “I was a mailroom clerk and was one of the guys who arranged activities. I was a private at the time. I was glad I took the training and did my duty.”
George Blake was stationed at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked and was back home in New York when the war ended.
“I had just been discharged,” he said. “I was working for Bell Telephone Laboratories and the company gave us the rest of the day off when the war ended.
“The concern of the military people after the bombs were dropped was that the Japanese would retaliate because it was their culture to fight to the end.
“There was a lot of controversy about dropping the bombs. I remember a bumper sticker that said, “If there was no Pearl Harbor there would be no Hiroshima.”
