State and local offices will be closed Monday in honor of Cabrini Day, which replaced Columbus Day on the Colorado state government calendar as of 2020.
State, county and city offices will observe the holiday, including Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area headquarters in Salida.
Federal institutions including the U.S. Postal Service and most banks will observe the federal holiday of Columbus Day on Oct. 10.
Those institutions will be open for business Monday.
Calling ahead for other institutions and businesses is advised.
Cabrini Day celebrates St. Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini, who was canonized by Pope Pius XII in 1946.
The Italian immigrant founded the first orphanage in Denver and is the patron saint of immigrants.
The holiday is the first paid state holiday to honor a woman.
