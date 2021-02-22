by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General announced Friday an investigation into the decision to move the location of the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.
Rep. Doug Lamborn from Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District, wrote in a press release Friday that he has requested an investigation by the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector as the reasons behind the move.
He requested President Joe Biden review the process, and on Feb. 1 requested the Government Accountability Office to review the methodology and scoring used in the decision-making process.
“It is imperative that we thoroughly review what I believe will prove to be a fundamentally flawed process that focused on bean-counting rather than American space dominance,” Lamborn said.
“I will continue working to ensure that this decision was made with neither political bias nor arbitrary and inappropriate metrics which will ultimately materially damage our national security and hamper Space Command’s critical mission.”
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera issued a joint statement about the investigation.
“We are pleased that the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General is evaluating the selection process for the permanent location of U.S. Space Command.
“The process was flawed and inconsistently evaluated each of the finalist locations. Moving U.S. Space Command will disrupt the mission and risk our national security, threaten jobs and economic growth of our state and Southern Colorado.
“It’s clear that the decision to relocate U.S Space Command is fiscally irresponsible and would cost taxpayers money. The Dept. of Defense should review this decision to ensure that it is based upon objective and relevant scoring factors.
“Colorado’s proud military heritage, unparalleled aerospace ecosystem, and unmatched quality of life for our service members and their families make us the epicenter of national security space and the only home for the mission.”
