Colorado Parks and Wildlife presents Envision with partnership award

Colorado Parks and Wildlife presented Envision Chaffee County with a partnership award Wednesday award for “its substantial and prolonged efforts in ecological planning, including helping to reduce the wildfire risk in Chaffee County.”
Southeast Regional Manager Brett Ackerman presented the award.
“Envision has systematically moved the ball forward here by creating a wildfire map with wildlife in mind,” said Ackerman. “We’ve had recent fires that have demonstrated what working to reduce the wildfire threat while improving wildlife habitat accomplishes. They’ve mapped critical focus habitat areas. They’ve raised funds for critical infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and received several grants as well in this effort.”
Cindy Williams, co-chair of Envision Chaffee County, accepted the award. She said Envision Chaffee County was committed to “finding real solutions to balance this rapid growth in recreation and visitation, while also maintaining healthy forests, waters, wildlife, and agricultural lands.” Williams also stated, “We think of that as not just a goal, but the very heart of what makes Colorado so special to all of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.