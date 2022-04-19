Season ends

Monarch Mountain concluded its season with its annual Kayaks on Snow Saturday and the Gun Barrel Challenge Sunday.
Forty-one contestants competed in Kayaks on Snow, racing head to head down a special slope that ended in a pool of water.
Kathryn Wadsworth, event coordinator at Monarch Mountain, said the event was well attended and attracted a lot of spectators, including many nonskiers, to watch the chaos.
Nineteen people participated in the Gun Barrel challenge, in which competitors climbed up the steep Gun Barrel Run, then skied or snowboarded back to the bottom. The competitors ranged from 12 to 40 years old. Wadsworth said it was a lot of fun and there was good weather for the challenge.
Aaron Blondeau won the event and the golden ski boot that came with it. It took him 8 minutes to climb the hill and 35 seconds to reach the bottom.
Blondeau said the hike was harder than he anticipated due to soft snow causing him to constantly slide down the hill. He said, “This is a cool one-of-a-kind event.” It was his second time competing in the event and his first win.
After the race, visitors gathered in the parking lot at Monarch Mountain to tailgate and celebrate the end of another successful season. Carrie Schlemmer said it was a fun season and the closing events gave her a fun opportunity to hang out with her friends.
Wadsworth said it was a successful year for Monarch Mountain, especially considering its delayed opening in December. All services were available and did well and the snow conditions were good.
With summer on the horizon, she said Monarch Mountain will work on maintaining and improving the mountain.
