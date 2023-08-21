The Salida Hospital District board of directors will consider capital purchase requests during their regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Two items are listed as urgent requests to the finance committee for partial purchases, for pharmacy equipment and licenses and equipment for the information technology department. Also on the list of requests is a beacon nurse call equipment for the imaging department and an omni retractor set and ortho titanium small frag set for surgical services.
The board’s focus topic will be led by Dr Brandon Bentz, a board-certified ear, nose and throat physician.
Standard reports from the medical staff, finance department, CEO and committee reports will also be presented to the board.
The board is scheduled to adjourn to executive session to discuss four separate issues: medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations and provider agreements.
The meeting is open to the public and will be in the Shavano Room on the second floor of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, or it can be viewed via Zoom athttps://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/83097779297?pwd=bU92QThaS21tejMxZlZMclc2am1xZz09. The meeting identification number is 830 9777 9297 and the passcode is 268838.
Their next meeting will be Sept. 26.
