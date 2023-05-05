To wrap up the mountain biking Salida Enduro Series this year, the last stage of the four-stage series took place Wednesday with the top time by Salidan Zach White at 5 minutes, 15 seconds.
White also won his division, males 50 and older, in the series overall.
Salida High School sophomore Amato Halenda, who placed first among males ages 13-18 with a time of 5:17, said he enjoyed racing with his friends. “Normally our race season doesn’t start until summer.”
This race was definitely the most technical section, Halenda said, with lots of sharp rocks, and his friend freshman Henry Palka unclipped on a hard landing and ran into a rock. “I fell and still had a blast,” Palka said, who placed second at 5:35.
“Enduro racing isn’t my thing, but it was a last-minute decision to jump in and it was a good time,” said racer Josh Tostado of Fairplay, who won his division of males 40-49. David Downing won the males 40-49 division in the series overall.
In males ages 19-29, David Garbo Jr. of Stonington, Connecticut, took first.
In males 30-39, JT Taylor took first in the last race and in the series overall.
In Pro Open Male, Eoin Blackburn won the series overall.
In females ages 13-18 Emery Kelley of Salida took her division overall. Alli Payton of Littleton took the overall win in her division, 30-39 females, and Molly Bischoff took the 50-plus female division overall.
“This is the queen stage,” organizer Mike Franco said of the Stage 4 race. “It really tests people’s skills, their drops and rock rolls. I almost feel like it’s advancing people’s skills because they have a reason to come out and ride a trail they normally wouldn’t ride.”
The series went off well with zero injuries, apart from Franco wiping out once in preparation, and he said there were a lot of smiles afterwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.