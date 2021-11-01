Salida city council will vote on resolution 2021-38, to amend the 2021 fee schedule regarding parking violations during their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The council has cancelled their Monday work session.
On Sept. 21, the council adopted ordinance 2021-14, to update procedures related to parking and traffic violations. Resolution 2021-38 will set the new fees to include $30 in court costs and $5 for the victim’s assistance fund, raising the cost of a parking ticket from $20 to $55. This will affect other parking fees as well.
Council will vote on a pair of ordinances regarding short term rentals. They will vote on ordinance 2021-18 to amend chapter 6 and 16 of the salida municipal code and ordinance 2021-18. These ordinances will continue the options council considered during their Oct. 19 work session.
Council will vote on resolution 2021-39, and hold a public hearing, to amendment to the 2020 budget.
The resolution accepts $764,000 in federal American Plan Rescue Act funds and amends the budget to use $350,000 of these funds as a contribution to Jane’s Place. The resolution also amends the budget to approve the purchase of land for $790,000 for the new Salida Fire Department fire house, as approved by the council at the Aug. 17 meeting.
In other business council will consider resolution 2021-40, which will approve subdivision improvements and an inclusionary housing agreement for at least five affordable housing units at the West End major subdivision.
In the consent agenda, council will vote to award a professional services agreement between the city and SEH consulting for streetscape and pedestrian improvements on Oak Street, U.S. 50 and other locations. They will also vote on approving a reduction on the warranty security for Quarry Station subdivision filings 2 and 3 in Poncha Springs.
To register to attend the meeting online go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
To watch the meetings live, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.