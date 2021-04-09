Salida police officers arrested Steven Richard Cole, 30, of Poncha Springs, March 22 on charges of theft and second degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail on the burglary charge and without bond on the theft charge.
Isaiah Gabriel Wait, 23, of Salida, was arrested March 20 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint (revoked), driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of more, failure to display lamps when required, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jonathen Connor Haschets, 25, of Buena Vista, was arrested March 20 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jacob Allen Mersch, 34, of Salida, was arrested March 19 on charges of disorderly conduct and third degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Brandon James Martinez, 27, of Salida, was arrested March 18 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Rhianna Elizabeth Weiss, 29, of Salida, was arrested March 18 on charges of displaying a fictitious or cancelled license plate, driving a vehicle when license is under restraint (revoked), operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She wash held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kyle Ross Moore, 24, of Salida, was arrested March 18 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Cory Elizabeth Riggs, 35, of Salida, was arrested March 18 on charges of failure to stop as required at a stop sign at a through highway and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jamar Daley, 26, of Salida, was arrested March 17 on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign at a through highway and driving a vehicle when license under restraint (denied). He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Willow Moon Null, 19, of Salida, was arrested March 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 52, of Salida, was arrested March 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Wesley Jacob Dean Schmidt, 51, of Buena Vista, was arrested March 14 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Chantell Leann Scevers, 28, of Cañon City, was arrested March 13 on charges of displaying a fictitious or revoked license plate, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Florentino Sillas Rosales, 28, of Salida, was arrested March 12 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Douglas Scott Fox, 42, of Salida, was arrested March 12 on charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment and harassment in a public place using obscene language or gesture. He was held without bond.
Joshua W. Fastie, 45, of Salida, was arrested March 12 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Jeremy Wayne Washburn, 45, of Salida, was arrested March 12 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
