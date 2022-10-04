Moving to the country provided blue-ribbon inspiration for 10-year-old Harper Veltri of Salida.
Less than one year after joining the Imagine That! 4-H Club, Veltri’s Sunset Cake won champion (first place in her unit) and reserve grand champion (second place among all units from throughout Colorado, combined) prizes Aug. 28 at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
4-H Youth Development Agent Merielle Stamm of Colorado State University Extension in Poncha Springs, Veltri is the first 4-H member in many years who has represented Chaffee County at the State Fair Cake Decorating Contest.
Veltri’s colorful creation was inspired by the beautiful real-life sunsets she and her family – mom Sylvia, dad Justin and sister Lauren – enjoy viewing and photographing at their new home on acreage west of Salida.
Harper, who attends Salida Middle School, and Lauren, 9, who attends Longfellow Elementary, joined 4-H last October.
Harper Veltri said she joined 4-H for many reasons – her friends were involved, she wanted to learn new skills and meet people. “I’ve wanted to do it forever,” she said.
She especially liked how 4-H projects were so varied, with what she called “indoor” skills, such as cake decorating, fashion, photography and target shooting, and “outdoor” skills, such as raising animals. Harper said she chose to enter cake decorating – at Level 2, which requires the skill of piping frosting – because she enjoys cooking with her Nana Paula Veltri, her Aunt Chelsea Veltri and her mom.
Both Harper and mom Sylvia give great credit to Imagine That! 4-H Club leader Adrienne Weber. “She was incredibly involved,” Sylvia Veltri said.
“I basically learned everything from her,” Harper said. “She did workshops for us at the fairgrounds, with slide shows and presentations.” She said the club has a very encouraging environment.
From Weber, the admiration is mutual.
“I am so excited for Harper!” said the leader, who is in her 24th year with Chaffee County 4-H. “I can’t say enough great things about her. She is an asset to our club. She holds the office of secretary and serves as one of our County Council representatives. She volunteers for numerous committees, is always willing to help others and has excelled in her projects.”
Veltri’s road to her champion ribbon started months ago, baking and freezing practice cakes and perfecting her design, which morphed over the months from a just-sunset vista to a blend of colors against a black horizon.
At the fair, Veltri and fellow competitors had just one hour to transform their blank-slate cakes to a fully decorated final entry. They had to do it alone – no help – and had to keep their workstations neat and clean all the while. Family members had to watch from a distance.
“The whole time, there are people walking around,” Veltri said. “Then at the end, the judges stand and look at you and take notes.” That, plus the realization that with 15 minutes left she hadn’t started the black frosting part of the cake, made her nervous.
After time was up, Veltri and the other cake decorators had to wait about an hour and a half for the results. As the family walked back into the competition area, Veltri’s name was announced as champion.
“I was very surprised and proud,” she said.
Mom Sylvia thinks 4-H has been great for her daughters and for the whole family. “We’re really appreciative of the club. It strengthened our family,” she said. “The girls learned about hard work and responsibility. And that there are a lot of different ways to express your creativity. We (the family) all learned together.”
Harper said she’s excited about competing again next summer. She plans to enter cake decorating again – this time at Level 3, which involves more complicated piping – and thinks she’s going to use some of the sewing skills she’s picked up from Nana and Mom to enter the fashion category.
Any idea what her next cake might look like? She’s giving it a lot of thought. “I don’t know exactly what,” Harper said. “Maybe mountains.”
Anyone interested in learning more about 4-H should contact Stamm at the Chaffee County Extension office, 719-539-6447.
