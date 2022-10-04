Moving to the country provided blue-ribbon inspiration for 10-year-old Harper Veltri of Salida.

Less than one year after joining the Imagine That! 4-H Club, Veltri’s Sunset Cake won champion (first place in her unit) and reserve grand champion (second place among all units from throughout Colorado, combined) prizes Aug. 28 at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

