Colorado Department of Transportation launched Aftermath, a new campaign to keep motorcyclists safe, after CDOT reported 137 motorcyclists died on Colorado roadways in 2020.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
The new program stresses the need to wear a helmet and will run on social media and billboards across the state.
Prior to 2020, Colorado had only 103 motorcycle deaths each year for the past three years.
“The research and data show helmet use as the most important factor in the survivability of a motorcycle crash,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said. “Head injuries are common in these crashes. So, whether you are riding around town or cross country, we encourage riders to always wear a helmet.”
The statistics show that 52 percent of riders killed in motorcycle accidents in 2019 were not wearing helmets.
“Motorcycle ownership requires great responsibility from riders with skill and gear as key ingredients,” Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a press release. “Whether this is your first season or your 15th, you will enjoy the ride more as a safer, more confident rider.
“Don’t be content with just passing the training required for the issuance of your license; add to your knowledge and skills for advanced mastery of your motorcycle.”
CSP offers a training program, Motorcycle Operator Safety Training. For more information, visit www.comost.com.
Statistics from the 2019 record show that in Central Colorado, Chaffee County had the highest number of fatalities from vehicle wrecks, with six, accounting for 1.01 percent of deaths statewide. There were four motorcycle fatalities, or 3.88 percent of the statewide deaths.
Robert Massine, a longtime local rider, said he thought there might be a couple of factors as to why the accidents were up from last year.
“I did quite a bit of riding last year, during the pandemic, and there were a lot more vehicles out. A lot of motorcycle shops I spoke to said they were sold out, or almost sold out, of bikes, so there were probably a lot of new riders.”
Massine said that for riders used to straight, flat rides, the tight curves of the mountains can be tricky.
“Most motorcycle accidents seem to be inexperienced riders going too fast on mountain curves,” Massine said.
An adventure rider, who combines road biking and off-roading, Massine said he would never consider riding without his helmet, but there are some types of biker who prefer not to wear them.
Massine also rides with his wife, and he says that having another set of eyes can be very helpful as well.
In 2019 Fremont County had three vehicle deaths and one motorcycle fatality, while Park County had seven vehicle deaths and Saguache County had four. Park and Saguache counties had no motorcycle fatalities in 2019.
Gunnison County had five vehicle and one motorcycle deaths in 2019.
Lake County reported no vehicle or motorcycle deaths in 2019.
El Paso County saw the highest number of motorcycle fatalities, with 19, and 66 vehicle deaths in 2019. Adams County had the highest number of vehicle fatalities, with 70, and 10 motorcycle deaths. Denver reported 61 vehicle and 15 motorcycle deaths.
Overall the state reported 597 vehicular deaths in 2019 and 103 motorcycle fatalities.
A breakdown of 2020 fatalities by county was not available as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.