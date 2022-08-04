Citizens for a Better Post Office protest in Buena Vista

Buena Vista residents gathered in front of the town post office Friday to protest the current services offered by the United States Postal Service.
The protest began at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of West Brookdale Ave. and U.S. 24, where six people gathered in front of High County Bank holding signs. Another six protestors gathered outside the post office.
“We’re working on the corner and in front of the post office to get as much attention as possible,” Grace Garret of BV Citizens for a Better Post Office said.
“My main beef is having to pay $166 a year,” Buena Vista resident Gene Arkfeld said.
“I wish more people would show up,” Buena Vista resident Mary Gulash said. “I’m not sure this will do much though.”
“It’s going OK,” Mary Ann Uzelec, creator of the Facebook group BV Citizens for a Better Post Office said. “We’ve got enough people to get the message out though we are always happy to have more.”
Other problems cited by the protesters included lack of service, mail being delivered to the wrong address, waiting in line for up to an hour for package retrieval, quality of delivery service and lost or stolen mail.
“We know we have not met service expectations of the community and are working hard to restore the respect of the public,” USPS strategic communications officer James Boxrud said. “These challenges are not unique to our mountain and resort communities like Buena Vista. The advent of the pandemic, the increase of consumer use of ordering necessities online and the national employment challenges have exacerbated this for many communities.”
Boxrud said the post office is evaluating criteria for post office box holders, taking into account local laws, physical barriers and access to rural deliver.
“We are very close to a resolution,” Boxrud said.
“This isn’t about the postal workers,” Grace Garret said. “This is about the Postal Service.”
In mid-June, town administrator Phillip Puckett said he had received word from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s office stating that work on free P.O. boxes and home delivery for BV residents was in progress.
The protest ended at 1:30 p.m. Friday and was continued again at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.