Salida Crossings will continue to move forward.
During its meeting Tuesday, Salida City Council unanimously approved a request for a timeline extension for submittal of a building permit application for Building A of the planned development.
Salida Crossings is a three-building, 122-unit, mixed-use project in the former Town & Country Chevrolet dealership location, 1520 E. U.S. 50.
The council approved Community Development Director Bill Almquist’s recommendations that applicant Duane Cozart should submit building permit application for Building A by Oct. 14, along with all required fees.
If those conditions are not met, Cozart must return to the council for a review of the time limits of the planned development, when the city could extend time for completion, revoke approval for the uncompleted portion or require the planned development to be amended.
Salida City Council, on March 20, 2018, voted 4-2 with council members Mike Bowers and Rusty Granzella dissenting, to approve the Salida Crossings planned development.
Bowers and Granzella expressed concerns about the height and density of the project and the increase in traffic along U.S. 50.
In early April 2018, former Salida City Councilman Hal Brown filed a referendum with the city against the ordinance approving Salida Crossings.
The council upheld its decision on June 6 with a letter of sufficiency, which required Brown to collect signatures from at least 5 percent of registered Salida voters, or 227 at the time, within 30 days.
Brown collected the signatures, and the issue was put on the ballot of a special election on Sept. 25, 2018, when it passed by a margin of 1,196 yes votes to 1,038 no votes.
In a memo to the council, Almquist said that since the election, “the applicant has submitted two separate allowed requests to the Planning Commission to extend various benchmark start dates for the project, due to a variety of factors including financing hiccups related to the referendum delay, COVID delays, personal health issues, transfer of ownership, labor shortages, etc. Most recently, in September 2021, the applicant requested an extension to the completion of the entire project by Oct. 5, 2023.”
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the extensions with the recommendations Almquist presented to the council.
Cozart said they’ve hit several snags in the development.
“We had outdated plans, had hired a general contractor who didn’t work out … things just fell like dominos,” Cozart said. “We should be breaking ground on the foundation by the end of the month.”
The plan is to have Building A opened by April or May 2023 and break ground for Buildings B and C at that time.
Cozart said they will not be putting in an underground parking lot, due to the expense, but will be using the city’s original recommendation, which was that if they have child care on site, the parking requirements would be reduced.
He said they have also been working with Chaffee Housing Authority and Chaffee Housing Trust on how best to make the 30 affordable housing units available.
“We’re not sure if they will be sold or rented yet,” Cozart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.