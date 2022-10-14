There was ice along the riverbank where the water slow-pooled among the rocks in places where even at the height of the day the sun no longer reached and wouldn’t again until next summer.
I picked my way carefully upriver, looking for a place to break for lunch. What little flat ground to be found was rendered almost impassable by a tangle of aspen – tumbled deadfall, some bigger than a bear-hug around, mixed with upright living.
Belly-down on all fours, then scrambling up and over, grunting with exertion against the double confines of waders and age, threading my rod carefully through the gaps between the trunks, I came upon a place where a large tree had fallen against another, creating a seat of sorts. I unbuckled my pack, took out a sandwich and a beer, then sat and contemplated the river.
I guessed the shadows as early afternoon. Since midmorning, when the sun first warmed my camp on the rim of the gorge, I’d fished hard, working every nook and nuance of the river, with no tangible reward. Single-dry, double-dry, dry and dropper, double nymph rig bouncing along the bottom in the hope of encountering a fish half asleep with its mouth open – I’d tried everything, to no avail.
Leaves lay at my feet like a rust-colored carpet. Across the river the walls of the gorge rose steeply, thickly forested, trees hanging out at crazy angles. Directly overhead, a narrow ribbon of sky, blue like only a fall day can produce, mirrored the course of the river beneath.
I scanned earth, water and air for signs of life – a dimple on the surface of the river, the wisp of a tail below it, a hovering mayfly or busy caddis above, perhaps a bird foraging in the undergrowth, but nothing stirred.
I wondered if I should turn back, draw a line under the day and try again tomorrow, elsewhere, somewhere more temperate and sympathetic to my intent.
In a few weeks, this part of the river would be iced over, the fish hunkered down, engaged in a struggle where the chance of surviving until spring melt-off would be in direct proportion to the amount of calories they could consume in the coming days. Who was I to complain if their schedule was not in sync with mine? Humoring me played no part in their own concerns.
At that moment my eyes fixed upon a fluttering aspen leaf, like a flake of gold against the blue overhead, borne shimmering on an invisible breeze. It spiraled gently downward, settling on the water without a hint of displacement, before floating downstream on the current, pirouetting gently until it was lost in the glare and gone from sight.
Sometimes the days you learn most about the art, as well as the nuts and bolts, of fly fishing are the days the fish don’t interfere with your focus. I stared after the leaf for a couple of minutes, marveling at its ability to move innocuously through the world around it – softly, naturally, with a minimum of trace or disruption.
With what remained of the day, I resolved to devote myself to making my dry fly float through the air and settle on the water with all the subtlety of the leaf. If that wasn’t good enough to fool a fish, so be it.
I drained the last of the beer, crumpled the can then attended to my rig, cutting off the weighted dropper and selecting a fresh dry fly. I slid down the bank, leaving behind the aspens, and set foot carefully into the river again.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.
