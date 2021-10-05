The Salida School District school board is poised to go into executive session to review the actions of Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo and Superintendent David Blackburn during a lockdown situation Sept. 23 at Salida High School.
The closed meeting will be at 4:15 p.m. today.
The high school was placed under lockdown by Salida Police Department officers in response to a possibly armed youth who had threatened self harm to an adult.
Although Trujillo contacted the youth, he allegedly refused to divulge their whereabouts to police.
He also allegedly called off the police-initiated lockdown, which was later reinitiated by police.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, those actions may have caused students to remain in a lockdown situation longer than necessary and created confusion as to whose orders were to be followed by staff.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said the protocol used by the department and the school district in school safety situations is the Standard Response Protocol developed by the I Love U Guys Foundation.
The foundation, started in 2006 by John-Michael and Ellen Keyes, was in response to the Platte Canyon High School shooting that took the life of their daughter Emily.
Emily’s last text to her parents was “I Love U Guys.”
The Standard Response Protocol for K-12 schools and districts was originally developed in 2009 and has been updated several times.
Two levels of response were used during the Sept. 23 incident: lockout (or secure) and lockdown.
According to the Standard Response protocol, a lockout, or secure, is used when there is a potential threat that can be mitigated by bringing everyone inside. While it calls for heightened situational awareness, it also allows for indoor activities to continue.
In a lockdown scenario, there is an active or imminent threat inside or nearby requiring immediate protective action. It requires locking classroom doors, turning out the lights and remaining hidden until first responders arrive.
Examples of lockdown conditions include:
• Dangerous animal within the school building.
• Intruder.
• Angry or violent parent or student.
• Report of a weapon.
• Active assailant.
Johnson said the Standard Response Protocol steps are posted throughout Salida school buildings as a reminder of the steps to be taken in an emergency.
A request for a copy of the memorandum of understanding between the police department and the school district had not been responded to by press time.
The district attorney’s office also had not responded to a request for information on possible body camera or security camera footage of the events of Sept. 23.
