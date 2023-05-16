Crest Academy held its first Market Night in its Oak Street facility Wednesday night.
During COVID-19 the annual event was put on hold and then was held online.
This year the market packed the new space at the Oak Street building with student-created shops and customers.
Students sold items from their self-created stores, and business was brisk as friends and family came to check out the youngsters’ wares.
New this year was the option for patrons to pay for items using Venmo.
The student businesses included several opportunities to purchase plants and food as well as other products, from cutting boards to tie-dye clothing and household decor.
Crest Academy students create their own business plan and make products to sell as part of a curriculum that teaches economics and money skills.
For Market Night they set up their stalls and got experience in finances, marketing and interacting with the public to sell their goods.
Several of the students said sales were pretty good Wednesday night, and the sales area was packed with friends and family and other customers who came out to support the Crest Academy students.
