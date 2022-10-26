The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is conducting its eighth annual photo contest for nature photos taken in the Upper Arkansas River Valley, as an opportunity for local photographers to share their creative work and support GARNA.

Photos must be from within the Upper Arkansas Valley Watershed, Leadville to Cañon City, a press release stated.

