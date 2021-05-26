U.S. equity markets were mostly higher, with small-cap stocks and the Nasdaq outperforming. There were no major macroeconomic drivers or other narrative-changing headlines, and, as a result, trading volume was light and volatility muted.
On the corporate front Amazon agreed to buy MGM film studio for $8.45 billion, its biggest acquisition since it acquired Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion.
Shares of Ford advanced the most in almost a year after the company announced that it is boosting spending on electric vehicles. Oil and the 10-year government bond yield were largely unchanged.
The only economic data released today was the mortgage applications index which fell 4.2 percent last week from the previous week.
Demand for refinancing declined 7 percent as many borrowers have already refinanced at lower rates.
The average 30-year fixed rate increased to 3.18 percent from 3.15 percent the prior week and 2.90 percent at the start of the year. Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased 2 percent for the week but were 4 percent lower than a year ago.
Limited supply of existing homes, fast rising prices and slightly higher but still low mortgage rates are some reasons that homebuyers have taken a step back recently. However, overall demand remains strong, and as more inventory hits the market, we expect the pace of home-price appreciation to slow.
With no major macroeconomic developments so far this week, some of the attention is shifting to the prospects of a bipartisan infrastructure deal.
Reports point to a $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer from Senate Republicans that could be presented tomorrow.
The size of the proposal could be $400 billion higher than the initial framework that was put out last month but would still be shy of the $1.7 trillion White House offer.
The wide gap between GOP and Democrats implies that prospects for a breakthrough appear dim,, and the most likely scenario is that the Biden administration will look at moving an infrastructure package under budget reconciliation with only Democratic votes.
Additional government spending can help sustain the strong economic growth expected, but the potential for higher taxes could trigger some short-term volatility.
The stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
