A man jumped from the Royal Gorge Bridge on Monday.
At approximately 11:53 a.m. Monday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the bridge after hearing a male had reportedly jumped from the bridge, according to a press release.
A subsequent investigation, which included security footage and eyewitness accounts, confirmed that a male had in fact jumped. Human remains were later located near the river/railroad tracks.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, resources available include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) and the Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-8255).
