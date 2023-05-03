market report

Renewed weakness in regional banks dampened sentiment ahead of rate decisions by major central banks.

Shares of PacWest were down 27 percent and Western Alliance 15 percent, as the rescue of First Republic Bank over the weekend failed to ease financial-stability concerns.

