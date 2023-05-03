Renewed weakness in regional banks dampened sentiment ahead of rate decisions by major central banks.
Shares of PacWest were down 27 percent and Western Alliance 15 percent, as the rescue of First Republic Bank over the weekend failed to ease financial-stability concerns.
Energy and financials led the losses, while the growth parts of the market were supported by the drop in bond yields.
ALong with the ongoing bank troubles, angst over the U.S. debt-ceiling discussions also helped bonds rally and reinforced bets that rates will soon peak.
The Federal Reserve’s policy decision, which will be the highlight of the week, is up tomorrow, followed by the European Central Bank on Thursday.
Eurozone core inflation slowed for the first time since June.
Yet headline inflation was higher at 7 percent, supporting calls for more but smaller rate hikes.
The ECB bank-lending survey flagged further tightening in credit standards, a trend Edward Jones analysts said they expect to see in the U.S. as well, after the recent bank troubles.
This week is the second busiest of this earnings season, with about a third of the S&P 500 companies reporting earnings.
Corporate profits have so far managed to exceed a lowered bar, helped by still-positive revenue growth and resilient tech profits.
First-quarter earnings are down 1.4 percent from a year ago, which is better than the 6.5 percent decline that was expected before the season started.
Full-year estimates have also recently moved higher, driven by the first-quarter positive surprises, but analysts have been hesitant to increase estimates for the three out quarters.
Apple is the last of the mega-caps that can have an outsized influence on the markets, and it is scheduled to report Thursday.
All eyes will be on the Fed tomorrow as it meets to announce its rate-hike decision.
Analysts said they expect to Fed to hike by a quarter point, bringing its overnight policy rate to 5 percent - 5.25 percent, and then pause for an extended period.
The statement may maintain the option of more tightening, but analysts expect the May hike to be the last, a the disinflation process is underway.
Meanwhile the expectation for banks to get stricter with lending may do some of the Fed’s work for it.
A key piece in bringing inflation back to target is wage growth, so investors will be closely monitoring the jobs report on Friday.
Labor demand appears to be cooling, as job openings have turned lower (fell to the lowest in two years in March) and jobless claims are on a rise from historic lows.
Expectations are for the U.S. economy to add 180,000 jobs in April, down from 236,000 in March, with the unemployment rate ticking higher to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent.
