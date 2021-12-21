Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area provided refreshments and a variety of activities at its annual holiday open house Friday at the visitors center in Salida.
Brad Askins, event organizer, said, “All our vehicles were on display out back.” Children could play with the lights and sirens on a ranger truck. Other outdoor vehicles, such as an ATV, were on display as well.
At a story time corner in collaboration with the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Bianka Martinez read children’s books such as “Rubber Shoes: A Lesson in Gratitude.”
Children could examine fur pelts and make their own fossil-themed crafts at a crafting station. In addition to creating their own fossils, kids had the opportunity to inspect actual rocks and fossils from around the area. Volunteer geologist Bob Hickey gave presentations on a variety of interesting specimens found locally.
