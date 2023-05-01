DENVER – A New Mexico woman who took part in a violent 2020 Chaffee County carjacking was sentenced April 28 to five years in federal prison.
The sentence was imposed on Desirea Montano, 28, by Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
“I just want to say I’m sorry to those I hurt,” she told him in a quavering voice.
The victim, Aaron Mummert, sustained 14 broken bones when Montano and two accomplices attacked him, a prosecutor said previously in court proceedings. Mummert was treated at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
The three defendants arrived in Chaffee County in a car reported stolen from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The car overturned and Mummert stopped to help.
The crime occurred near CR 270 and U.S. 285.
The perpetrators threatened Mummert with a .40 caliber rifle. Montano admitted pulling him out of his driver-side window, according to a filing in the case.
They seized his truck and headed south, leading police on a high-speed chase.
Law enforcement authorities spotted the truck on U.S. 285 in Saguache County, and a chase began. The State Patrol, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and Center police pursued the three and caught them.
Montano pleaded guilty in February to aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm used in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
Codefendant Joe Ray Anthony Aragon was sentenced in 2021 to seven years behind bars for the same crime to which the third defendant, Danny Deherrera, admitted: using a gun in furtherance of a violent crime.
Deherrera also pleaded guilty to another charge, having a gun after a previous felony conviction. He is serving nine years in prison.
