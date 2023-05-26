Chaffee County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday that Cottonwood Pass would be open today for the summer season.

Working with Gunnison County Public Works Department, Chaffee County Road and Bridge anticipated the pass would be cleared on both sides of the county line by 4 p.m. Thursday and fully open to traffic today.

