Chaffee County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday that Cottonwood Pass would be open today for the summer season.
Working with Gunnison County Public Works Department, Chaffee County Road and Bridge anticipated the pass would be cleared on both sides of the county line by 4 p.m. Thursday and fully open to traffic today.
Cottonwood Pass crosses the Continental Divide at 12,126 feet, connecting both counties via Gunnison CR 209 and Chaffee CR 306.
The pass is generally closed from early October through mid-May due to heavy snow accumulation.
Independence Pass, on Colo. 82, opened at noon Thursday to vehicles less than 35 feet long.
The pass, at 12,095 feet, connects Pitkin and Lake counties and is about midway between Twin Lakes and Aspen.
