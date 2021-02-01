Chaffee County Commissioners will hold two public hearings and consider appointments to boards during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity is the applicant for a vacation right of way on their property at 11248 CR 198, Nathrop.
The right of way is for the south side of E Street and a remaining alley on the east side of block 22.
Habitat said there is access to the property from CR 198, and county planning staff said the rights of way do not have roads constructed on them.
In other business, a plat amendment public hearing for 5713 Pinon Ridge Trail will address an increase in the size of the building envelope, to allow construction of a new residence. Applicants are Michael Reyonds and Laura Brudzynski.
Commissioners will consider appointments for the following boards:
• Agricultural Land Use Conflict Board (Right to Ranch) – five members
• Board of Adjustment – up to two associate members
• Board of Review – four members
• Common Ground Advisory Board – two members
• Fair Committee – five members
• Heritage Area Advisory Board – four members
• Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board– three members
• Planning Commission – three members for 3 years, one member for 2 years, one member for 1 year
• Transportation Board – three members
• Visitors Bureau – three members
• Chaffee County Housing Authority – At-Large members
Other items the commissioners will consider include:
• Contract with Absolute Computer Design for a webcam.
• Amendment to Resolution 2020-70, approving the final plat of North River Ranches, concerning an agreement for maintenance of Lionelle Road.
• Resolution for the Bainbridge heritage water subdivision.
• Resolution for the Olson heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Resolution for the Valley View School subdivision exemption for public benefit.
• Jointly retaining the lawfirm Kaplan, Kirsch & Rockwell, LLP, to represent the county, related to the proposed activation of freight service on the Tennessee Pass rail line, and maters related to potential uses of the Union Pacific rail line through the pass.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, meetings will continue to be held virtually until further notice.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
You can also connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID # 109 079 543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.