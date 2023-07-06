Cerón offers drinks without alcohol

“You don’t have to hit rock bottom to become sober, but it’s OK to hit rock bottom a few times,” Beck Cerón, owner of new business A.F.N.A. Drinks by Rock Bottom, said.
Rock Bottom is known colloquially as the Sober Salida Bar, which Cerón operates for pop-up events, serving both alcohol-free and nonalcoholic drinks, the latter of which has trace amounts of alcohol due to the brewing process.
Born in Vallejo, California, Cerón grew up in Tehachapi, California, and moved to Colorado Springs at age13.
For a long time, Cerón said he has felt a calling toward helping others, and when he was 17, he earned his first responders certificate. “My initial drive to helping people started there,” he said. Currently he works at the Solvista Health Salida Regional Assessment Center.
Cerón has been in and out of several stages of substance addiction during his life, but said he started drinking in his early 20s. He quit drinking in March 2019 with the help of his family and partner. “I early on told myself that the harder times become, the more sober I have to be,” he said.
Self-taught, Cerón said he has always been a natural at making drinks since he grew up cooking. “I like puzzles, I like steam,” he said. “I also like the science behind it.”
He started making bourbon in Cedaredge, and after a year moved to Salida to work at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, where he worked eight years until seven months ago, distilling and occasionally making drinks.
A couple of years into his sobriety, Cerón started thinking about the idea of a sober bar as a business, and he opened his first pop up in July 2021. “I never thought I would see myself here today … because of my lack of education, college, all that stuff.”
Cerón makes a point to stir his beverages as opposed to shaking them to avoid potentially triggering people, he said.
“The initial goal was more of a statement,” he said. “I want to normalize the fact that a drink can be curated with craft … and not be alcohol.”
His favorite part of the job, he said, is being able to share the experience of a curated drink and talking with people.
“All the times we ever thought we needed alcohol to be social and go to events – we don’t.”
Contact Cerón on Instagram at @sober.salida.bar or email him at sobersalidabar@gmail.com.
