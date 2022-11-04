DENVER – The dispute between Alison Brown and Chaffee County officials over use of her property at 11600 Antelope Road has moved to its next phase.
The county submitted 48 pages of arguments on Oct. 19 in reply to Brown’s appeal of a court decision in June against her.
Her case against the county is now at the federal appeals court in Denver.
Brown submitted her arguments in September against the June decision of a lower court.
The county contends that she began operating a kennel and outfitting facilities on the property without a permit.
“At the core of this lawsuit is Dr. Brown’s contention that when Chaffee County granted her a residential building permit to construct a single-family home, she acquired a vested right to also use her property to operate a kennel and outfitting facilities,” the county asserted in its Oct. 19 arguments. “This contention is contrary to law.”
A vested property right generally means a right of a property owner to use property in a certain way or to undertake and complete a development of property despite a zoning change that otherwise would be prohibited.
A lower court judge in June granted judgment to the Board of County Commissioners without having a trial for a jury decide the merits of Brown’s lawsuit against the board.
The judge “usurped the jury’s exclusive function to decide these matters,” Brown argued.
She wants the appeals court to overturn the judgment and to instruct the lower court judge to conduct a trial in which jurors would decide whether the county violated Brown’s constitutional right to due process.
She contends that the county, prompted by disputes initiated by her neighbors, changed the classification of her use of her property.
The commissioners dispute that, taking the position that they did not “reclassify Brown’s land use or terminate a legal, nonconforming land use.”
The commissioners maintain that the lower court decision was correct. They contend that her right to due process was not violated.
