Gov. Jared Polis announced his appointees to two vacancies in the 11th Judicial District Court Wednesday.
Polis appointed Kaitlin B. Turner to fill the vacancy in the 11th Judicial District Court in Fremont County created by the recent resignation of Judge Ramsey Lama, a press release stated.
Turner is an attorney employed at Werge Law LLC of Denver, a position she has held since 2021.
She is also owner of Kaitlin Turner Law LLC, a part-time assistant county attorney for Fremont County, city attorney for the City of Florence and director of legal training for police legal sciences.
Turner earned a bachelor’s degree from Black Hills State University in 2004 and her juris doctorate degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2007.
She was a law clerk for Fleishman and Shapiro PC from 2007-2008, senior appellate law clerk from 2008-2011, senior attorney advisor for the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 2011-2019 and an interim district attorney in the 11th Judicial District from 2019-2021.
Turner’s appointment is effective July 23.
Amanda J. Hunter was appointed to fill the vacancy in the 11th Judicial District Court in Park County created by the retirement of Judge Stephen Groome.
Hunter earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in 2002 and her juris doctorate from the University of Nebraska in 2011.
Hunter served as a deputy public defender in the 11th Judicial District from 2011-2016.
She is currently a legal research attorney and a district court magistrate in the 11th Judicial District and has served as the Custer County Court judge since 2016.
Hunter’s appointment is effective Nov. 9.
