For the fourth year, Relaxation Dental opened its practice on a Saturday to provide free dental care services to veterans and active service members in the community.
“This is the best day of the year,” said Jessie Brown, dentist Nick Brown’s wife. “It’s super fun and we have a lot of fun doing it.”
Both her and doctor Brown’s dads served in the military, she said, and the event is one way they show their appreciation to veterans for protecting our freedoms.
“There’s a lot of awesome veterans in the county and a lot don’t have access to really good dental care,” Brown said.
Less than 10 percent of veterans qualify for dental services, according to a press release from Relaxation Dental, and in order to qualify for VA dental care, a veteran must be considered 100 percent disabled or have been specifically dentally harmed while in service.
On Saturday, Relaxation Dental served between 25-30 veterans, providing approximately $25,000 in free care.
“One of our goals is to create as much impact as we can,” Dr. Brown said. “If it’s appropriate to start something that will take more time, we’ll extend gratuitous discounts if they need to come back; we want to do as much for as many people as possible.”
The practice did a lot of preventative work on Saturday, like x-rays and exams, some minor restorative work like fillings and extractions, and other work as well. It also brought in an extra three hygenesists to help out.
The event started with Mary Sandell singing “The Star Spangled Banner” while members of the American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 posted color guard. Veterans Bud Myers Marines; legion commander Joe Beaky, Air Force; Dana Nachtrieb, Marines; Sid Glovan, Marines; and Dennis Hunter, Navy, participated on Saturday.
Dr. Brown also said a prayer during the opening ceremony.
“One of our core values is to make a difference in our team members, patients and community at large,” Jessie said. “This is one of our favorite ways to do that. It drives us as a company to grow and get better so we can do more.”
