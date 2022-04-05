Becky Gray and Craig Nielson with the Chaffee Housing Authority led a discussion at a Salida City Council work session Monday about options for future funding for the housing authority.
Gray said authority representatives had already spoke to Chaffee County commissioners and will be speaking with the Buena Vista and Poncha Springs town boards in the future to receive feedback on three options for funding.
Option 1 is an increase in property taxes, at a rate of 4 mills, which would raise approximately $2.73 million per year, Nielson said.
That would raise the property tax about $177 per year for homeowners and $414 per year for commercial properties.
For comparison, the revenue would provide $20,000 in construction subsidies for about 95 units, provide roughly nine households with a $40,000 down payment assistance and about 24 households with three months of rent assistance at $1,500 per month.
The second option would be a 0.25 percent increase to all county sales taxes, to generate a revenue of approximately $1.6 million.
This change would increase Salida from 8.65 percent to 8.9 percent, the county from 5.65 percent to 5.9 percent and Buena Vista from 8.15 percent to 8.4 percent.
The revenue would provide $20,000 in construction subsidies for about 58 units, provide roughly five households with a $40,000 down payment assistance and about 16 households with three months of rent assistance at $1,500 per month.
The third option the housing authority presented affected short-term rentals, either a 5 percent “user” tax or increase licensing fees by $2,000. Either option would provide about $1 million in annual revenue.
This would provide $20,000 in construction subsidies for about 36 units, provide roughly three households with a $40,000 down payment assistance and about 10 households with three months of rent assistance at $1,500 per month.
The first two options would require voter approval, while the third would require voter approval only if the tax was increased, rather than fees, which would require a study to be completed.
Mayor Dan Shore said that while the city had limited the number of short-term rentals allowed within the city, perhaps if the third option were selected, those numbers could increase to allow more units, creating more revenue.
Councilman Harald Kasper said he thought sales tax was already high but was in favor of combining the property tax option and the short-term rental option.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort agreed, although she wondered if something could be done to exclude the elderly, while Councilwoman Dominique Naccarato asked about excluding agricultural from commercial property taxes, saying she wanted to make sure they could “stay in business and not sell out to developers.”
Councilman Mike Pollock asked about using city funds from its inclusionary housing fund, or taxing real estate transactions.
City Treasurer Merrell Bergin pointed out that 4 mills on property tax is about the amount that voters approved recently for Colorado Mountain College.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist and City Administrator Drew Nelson presented some options for housing the city could support during summer.
Almquist said they had been planning this for a while, and it was not because of a request by Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing for property for a campground.
One option presented was to allow overnight parking at the Touber Building by permit.
The second option was for the city to purchase and rent out recreational vehicles in conjunction with the Salida RV Resort, currently being developed on the east end of town.
Salida Public Works Director David Lady presented street capital projects for this year. Already funded and with the design underway is Colo. 291/Oak Street, from C Street to U.S. 50.
He proposed work on the western gateway of Colo. 291, from Marvin Park to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, and Poncha Boulevard from Thonhoff Park to Holman Avenue. He also proposed work on Illinois from the high school to the other side of Oak Street but said that would probably be a project for the future.
