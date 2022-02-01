Colorado Department of Transportation is advising drivers to travel as little as possible as the newest round of winter storms will hit the area beginning Tuesday and are predicted to last through tonight.
The weather forecast office of the National Weather Service issued a forecast at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday predicting 1-3 inches of snow in Chaffee County, while further east, Westcliffe could see 3-5 inches.
CDOT said they expect to see the largest accumulations along the southwest and south-central ranges. They said the heaviest falls will be expected on U.S. 160 Wolf Creek, U.S. 160 La Veta, and Colo. 17 La Manga-Cumbres passes.
“Travel is expected to be difficult with blowing snow and low visibility,” the CDOT press release said. “Freezing temperatures will also create icy and slick road conditions. If possible, avoiding or limiting travel during the brunt of the storm overnight Tuesday through most of Wednesday is highly advised.”
CDOT plow crews have already begun full time snow shifts, and there could be road closures on mountain pass roads for avalanche mitigation later in the week.
If you must travel, visit cotrip.org, CDOT’s travel website, for road conditions throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.