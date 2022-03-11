Stocks gave back some of Wednesday’s sharp rally – equities finished lower on Thursday in a rather tame day of trading relative to the large daily swings experienced over the last two weeks.
After U.S. stocks logged their best daily gain (up 2.6 percent) since June 2020 on Wednesday, the mood shifted back toward caution on Thursday, with the dollar and gold higher, while areas tied to higher commodity prices outperformed on the day.
Growth investments lagged value as interest rates remain a headwind to areas like technology stocks.
Oil prices rallied early before turning lower, extending Wednesday’s 12 percent pullback.
The latest read on consumer prices showed inflation remains at a 40-year high, adding to Thursday’s weakness.
Edward Jones analysts expect daily market swings to persist given the elevated level of uncertainty, but volatility has shown up in both big up and down days, reflecting the balance from favorable economic conditions, which offer support against geopolitical and oil-shock risks.
Inflation continues to run hot – the spotlight was on inflation Thursday with the release of the February Consumer Price Index report that showed inflation rose 7.9 percent year-over-year last month.
Core inflation (excluding food and energy) rose 6.4 percent.
Both readings were expected, but further increases in headline inflation should be anticipated in the coming months given the surge in commodity prices during the last two weeks.
Higher oil prices, along with upward pressure from shelter costs and strong demand for travel services, will, in analysts’ view, keep inflation at elevated levels further into the year.
But the good news is that other drivers of rising prices, including auto prices, have begun to relent.
This, along with the base effects that will come from comparisons to elevated prices a year ago, suggest that current inflation levels will begin to subside later in 2022.
Ten-year Treasury yields were up Thursday as the CPI report supports the case that the Federal Reserve will have to remain firm in tightening policy this year.
The first step in that direction will come next week with a 0.25 percent rate hike from the Fed.
Employment conditions signal further growth – while inflation pressures remain a source of anxiety for the markets, labor-market data continue to tell the story of a still-healthy economy.
Initial jobless claims out Thursday morning rose slightly to 227,000, but the four-week average is down 9 percent since the beginning of February and is 68 percent lower than this time last year.
Analysts think the healthy labor market will allow the economy to absorb some of the hit from high oil prices and Fed rate hikes, enabling the U.S. economy to avoid a recession this year.
