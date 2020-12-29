The Salida Community Center distributed more than 500 meals Friday during its sixth annual Community Christmas Dinner.
“Everything went really well,” organizer Elaine Allemang said. She said they delivered 275 meals and then served more to cars driving through, totalling more than 500 meals.
“I just want to give praise to the volunteers,” Allemang said. “On the 24th they handed out food boxes from the food bank so families could cook their own meals. Then they turned right back around and helped the next day; they gave up their Christmas Eve and Christmas to help everyone.”
She estimated that “well over 50 volunteers” helped with the community dinner on Friday.
Chefs Jeff Yoast and Ira Curry helped cook the meal for the sixth straight year. Yoast said he missed being able to sit and visit with everyone, but said he was happy to once again make sure everybody had something good to eat on Christmas.
Bonnie McDonald and Allemang also helped cook Christmas dinner, which included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, dressing, a hot roll, cranberry sauce and cobbler.
Jeanine Zeman, meanwhile, was in charge of organizing all of the volunteers.
Some volunteers called and arranged deliveries, others delivered the meals or handed them out to cars while others worked in an assembly line putting the meals together.
“I think it went great,” Allemang said. “We always work with the health department and followed all the rules,” noting that masks and temperature checks were required of the volunteers.
Damage to the community center, meanwhile, required some extra work to move stuff in and out, but it didn’t inhibit the dinner.
Donations from the community paid for the dinner. Allemang said she ordered all of the food this year through Sysco Foods and the bill was around $4,500.
