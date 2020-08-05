The U.S. stock market ended the day higher Tuesday, led by the energy sector.
The U.S. is expected to borrow an additional $2 trillion for federal spending on the pandemic.
BP announced a dividend cut of 50 percent and an asset write-down of $17 billion, but second-quarter results were in line with expectations.
Treasury rose as yields fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164 points.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 908,657,866.
Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $48 to $2,034.30 and crude oil rose $.54 to $41.55 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.18 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at .50 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.