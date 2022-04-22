Ryan Winger with Magellan Strategies in Louisville presented Salida City Council with the 2022 community survey during a work session Monday.
The survey found that in the last five years, 41 percent of respondents thought the city was moving in the right direction, 34 percent said it wasn’t, and 25 percent were unsure or had no opinion.
When asked what the top issues were, 67 percent said affordable housing, 23 percent said managing population growth and development, and 14 percent said maintaining town character.
Seventy-eight percent of residents ranked affordable housing the most important budgeting item as well, while 88 percent said providing affordable housing was the most important allocation of resources for the city.
Looking at the rate of speed of residential growth over the past five years in Salida, 47 percent said it was much too fast, 35 percent said it was somewhat too fast, 11 percent were unsure or had no opinion, while 3 percent said it was somewhat too slow and 2 percent said it was much too slow.
Residents were more satisfied with commercial growth, with 42 percent saying it was the right amount, while 36 percent thought it was too slow, 16 percent said too fast and 6 percent had no opinion.
The closure of F Street for the summer, which the council approved during its Tuesday meeting, was met with support, with 80 percent in favor and 19 percent opposing.
Residents were against implementing paid parking, at 67 percent to 21 percent, but in favor, 76 percent to 11 percent, of allowing downtown residential areas to receive free overnight parking permits.
Asked if residents agree they receive a good value in city services and programs, considering how much they pay in taxes, 20 percent strongly agreed, 48 percent somewhat agreed, 18 percent somewhat disagreed, 8 percent strongly disagreed, and 6 percent had no opinion.
Salidans do enjoy living here, with 53 percent saying it is a much better place than other cities and towns in Colorado, 39 percent saying it was a somewhat better place, 4 percent having no opinion, 3 percent saying a somewhat worse place and 1 percent saying a much worse place.
When asked to check all the ways they find out about local events, 67 percent said they heard about things through word of mouth, and 63 percent said they got their news from The Mountain Mail.
“The Mountain Mail, at 63 percent was high, and I think that shows a level of engagement with the local media that is encouraging, and something you all can use to let people know what the city is up to,” Winger said.
Social media was third with 52 percent, while radio came in at 37 percent, the Ark Valley Voice at 26 percent and the city website at 13 percent.
Find the full results of the survey at themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.