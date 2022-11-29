Musical siblings serenade Salida

Caraline, 11, and Spencer Brandon, 15, play Christmas carols for people waiting in line outside the Salida Community Center Thursday for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Caroline played viola and Spencer played cello as dad Simeon Brandon watched. The family from Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, is visiting Simeon’s dad, Salidan Ken Brandon, who was volunteering at the dinner.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Music from five young instrumentalists added to the Thanksgiving festivities in Salida Thursday and Friday.

The musicians, siblings from Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, performed Christmas carols during the Salida Community Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday at the Salida Community Center and Friday evening outside Eye Candy on F Street.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.