Musical siblings serenade Salida

Music from five young instrumentalists added to the Thanksgiving festivities in Salida Thursday and Friday.
The musicians, siblings from Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, performed Christmas carols during the Salida Community Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday at the Salida Community Center and Friday evening outside Eye Candy on F Street.
“We love Christmas music,” Simeon Brandon, the children’s father said. That’s why Simeon Brandon, who grew up in Salida, decided last year to start a family tradition of playing music in a different city every winter.
The family chose Salida for their first performance because it was familiar. Simeon Brandon said next they might go somewhere like New Orleans.
The program consisted of classic holiday favorites like “The First Noel” and “Silent Night” performed on a cello, viola, French horn, keyboard and guitar. Sometimes the children also sang along.
The Brandon siblings, ages 6 to 15, each play at least one instrument. Caraline Brandon, 11, plays the viola and cello. “My (older) brother teaches me,” she said, “and then I teach the others.”
Simeon and Allison Brandon, the children’s parents are also musical. Simeon plays the guitar and Allison plays keyboard.
“We are learning some lessons,” Simeon Brandon said in reference to their first street performance. Next time they will need a bigger keyboard and microphones to amplify the string instruments.
The cold weather also posed some challenges. The musicians struggled to keep their fingers warm and keep the cold from affecting their instruments. “The French horn was totally out of tune,” Spencer Brandon, 15, said after the performance Friday. But he added, smiling, “Thankfully most people wouldn’t know the difference.”
The kids’ parents and their grandfather, Ken Brandon of Salida, sang along for the final song of their Salida tour, a rendition of “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.”
“May your days be merry and bright,” the family wished those passing by, “and may all your Christmases be white.”
More than a few passersby stopped to sing along.
