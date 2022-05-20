Ray Lines Post recognizes two Salida-area grads

American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 recognized two Salida-area residents Tuesday evening for their commitments to joining the U.S. Armed Forces.
Kody Folks, Horizons Exploratory Academy, and Elijah Wilcox, Salida High School, received Military Commitment Certificates of Commendation from Dennis Hunter, post commander, a Navy veteran, and U.S. Army veteran Elizabeth Ramsey.
Folks, 18, son of Molly Simonson and Cory Folks, will be joining the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation. His military occupation specialty will be in combat engineering.
Wilcox, 17, son of Sara and Kenny Wilcox, received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
The certificates read, “This commendation is awarded for commitment to serving in the United States Armed Forces in the name of Freedom and Democracy and for courageously protecting our Liberty and Independence.”
