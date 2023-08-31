Ark-Valley Humane Society announced that this is the final week that donations to the organization will be doubled due to matching donations from several supporters.
Supporters Ruth and Greg Phillips, Sarah and Bob McMahon, Junia and Bill Fitzgerald, Cindy and Mike Newell, Judy Hamontre and Tom Purvis are matching every donation in August dollar for dollar, up to $17,000, according to a press release.
The goal is to raise $34,000 this month.
Donations help AVHS serve homeless pets and offer a variety of pet-retention services including a community pet food pantry, behavior intervention training vouchers and low-cost spay neuter vouchers. Find out more at Ark-Valley.org.
All donations can be made online at Ark-Valley.org/donate or sent to P.O. Box 1335, Buena Vista, CO 81211. Visitors can also stop in at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday to donate in person.
