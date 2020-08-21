The Salida boys’ golf team finished seventh, with a score of 273, out of 21 teams at the Cañon City Invitational Thursday, which coach Mike Coscarella said is a real “boost to their confidence” as they head deeper into their season.
“All our guys finished in the top 50, which is great for us battling some of the bigger 4A and 5A schools,” Coscarella said. “It was a tough day too, with a lot of wind, some rain, and it was hot. Everyone breaking 100 today really says something about these guys.”
Sophomore Aiden Hadley shot a 85, finishing in a four-way tie for 14th.
“He did really well,” Coscarella said. “He had a couple of missed shots but made it up, and hit a birdie today. I won’t expect anything less from Aiden.”
Freshman Ben Clayton hit a 93, finishing in a three-way tie at 28th.
“Ben really stepped up today,” Coscarella said. “This was his second tournament as a freshman and he really anchored the second place for us.”
Sophomore Eric O’Conner carded 96, a four-way tie for 34th.
“Eric got off to a slow start, but finished super strong today,” Coscarella said.”
Sophomore Bradon Pursell hit a 98 and finished 40th.
“Bradon was nursing a bit of a neck injury, so he didn’t get to practice the way he wanted this week.”
Cheyenne Mountain finished first with a 228, Pueblo West finished second at 232 and Coronado finished third at 258.
Carter Surfchek and Campbell George, both from Cheyenne Mountain, finished first with a 71 and 75.
Adam Whittled and Noah Wagner, both from Pueblo West, tied for third with a 76.
