Just in time for spring planting, the annual Chaffee County League of Women Voters Geranium Sale will be held May 10 through May 24. Orders can be placed through the League’s website https://www.lwvchaffeecounty.org/.
The $16 one-gallon potted geraniums are available in four colors: red, pink, salmon and (new this year) white.
Pre-purchased geraniums will be available for pick up at socially distanced sites in Buena Vista and Salida on June 2.
Jean Gabardi and Ellen Olson, the sale’s organizers, note that “spring is just around the corner and these beautiful plants are a quick-start to some early garden color. Order now to enjoy throughout the summer.”
Proceeds from the geranium sales help to fund the League’s activities – all of which are free to the public.
Additional information can be found on the League’s website https://www.lwvchaffeecounty.org/ on May 1.
