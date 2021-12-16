Cotopaxi High School athletes received several awards for their performances during the fall season.
Five athletes were named Academic All-State. Seniors Annalise Walker, Roxan Koch and Sammi DeVries were named from the volleyball team.
Senior Dane DeVries and junior Ty Coleman from the football team were also named.
To earn Academic All-State status a student must be a significant contributor on his/her athletic team, or a major contributor in his/her activity, meet specific academic criteria of the program, be a participant in one or more CHSAA-sanctioned activities and be a junior or senior in academic standing.
Walker and sophomore Abby Fieth were named to the 2A/1A West Central League All-Conference team, while Koch and DeVries were named all-conference honorable mentions. Walker was also named honorable mention to the all-state volleyball team.
Junior Ty Coleman was named to the A-6 South West (6 Man) League All-Conference team, while senior Dane Devries and sophomore Kaiden Zeleznikar were named all-conference honorable mention. The state football awards have not yet been released.
