A shooting at East High School in Denver Wednesday morning and the hunt for the perpetrator prompted Buena Vista schools to go into secure status and a law enforcement presence in Johnson Village Wednesday.
The shooting occurred as Austin Lyle, 17, was being checked for a firearm by two school deans.
Lyle, who was armed, allegedly shot both deans at the school and then drove off in a red Volvo XC90.
Denver police issued a “be on the lookout,” or BOLO, announcement about the incident and the suspect.
Prompted by information from Denver Police Department that the suspect was headed south on U.S. 285, law enforcement in Park and Chaffee counties was put on alert.
Buena Vista Police Chief Dean Morgan stated in a press release, “We were aware that law enforcement resources were deployed along the U.S. Highway 285 corridor to intercept the suspect and suspect vehicle if spotted.”
In Chaffee County, Buena Vista schools were placed in secure status and measures were put into place in Johnson Village to intercept the suspect if he got that far.
Secure status under the Standard Response Protocol, followed by most Colorado school districts, means the building doors are locked, all staff and students are brought inside and no one is allowed in or about the school building.
The protocol was started by the I Love U Guys Foundation, which was set up by Ellen and John-Michael Keyes in the aftermath of the September 2006 Platte Canyon High School shooting that took the life of their daughter, Emily Keyes.
After school, parents in Buena Vista were able to pick up their students under a controlled release system.
The suspect’s car was discovered in Park County at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said in a press conference.
Jefferson County SWAT searched the area near the car and at about 8:15 p.m. discovered Lyle’s body approximately 0.2 mile from the vehicle.
Park County Coroner David Kintz stated on Twitter that Lyle’s next of kin had been notified and an investigation of the death was being conducted.
Morgan stated, “We want to thank the Buena Vista schools for their constant commitment to school safety and the hard work of their staff to work closely with law enforcement in this endeavor.
“We meet frequently with Superintendent Lisa Yates and the school principals to discuss safety issues and safety protocols, as well as with School Administrator Josh Drexler at Darren Patterson Christian Academy.
“It was shortly after one of these meetings on March 22 that we learned about the shooting at East High School.”
“Furthermore, as we learn more about the details of the shooting at East High School, it highlights the importance of the School Resource Officer program,” Morgan stated.
KDVR FOX 31 reported in an update Thursday morning that the two injured East High School faculty members were Jerold Mason and Eric Sinclair, who were transported to a hospital following the shooting.
Mason was discharged Wednesday while Sinclair, who underwent surgery for his injuries, remains in serious condition.
Buena Vista schools were back in session as usual Thursday.
Salida School District is on spring break this week and was not affected.
