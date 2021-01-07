Bureau of Land Management will conduct pile burns in nine locations on Royal Gorge Field Office-managed land in Chaffee, Fremont and Custer counties.
The Rocky Mountain District Fire and Aviation Management Unit will conduct the burns to remove slash left behind from timber harvests and previous fuels treatments.
Timber harvests and fuels treatments remove beetle-killed timber and other fuel, reducing the risk of future catastrophic wildfires.
They also create various stages of plant succession, which is critical to the health of fire-adapted ecosystems.
These burns will remove left-over piled fuels but may burn some nearby live vegetation in the project area as well.
Locations of these pile burn projects for winter 2020-21 are as follows:
• Hole in the Rock located norht of Cañon City east of the High Park Subdivision.
• Whiskey located 6.5 miles southwest of Cripple Creak south of Fremont County Road 11 and west of the High Park Subdivision.
• Likely Gulch is located south of Texas Creek off Colo. 69 and Road Gulch.
• Mount Harvard Estates is located 5.5 miles north of Buena Vista, ½ mile east of U.S. 24, and immediately north and east of the Mount Harvard Estates subdivision.
Tyndall is located 3 miles north of Rosita, 7.5 miles east of Westcliffe and south of Colo. 96, near Mount Tyndall.
Pinyon Mountain is located south of the Acres of Ireland subdivision, ¾ mile south of U.S. 50, and 1.5 miles south of Howard.
Kerr Gulch is located 1.5 miles west of U.S. 50, 3 miles northwest of Coaldale.
Thompson Mountain is located 13 miles northwest of Cañon City, 2 miles east of Colo. 9, and in the Deer Haven area near Thompson Mountain.
Mount Shavano is located 3.5 miles north of U.S. 50, 3.5 miles west of U.S. 285, and 5.5 miles northwest of Poncha Springs.
Smoke from the pile burns will be visible throughout the day of the burn, mostly during the warmest part of the day.
With cooler temperatures in the evening, smoke may accumulate in low-lying areas.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, prescribed fire smoke may affect your health.
For more information on wildland fire smoke, log on to the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division’s website: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
Information on Royal Gorge Field Office winter 2020-2021 pile burns will be available on Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7266/ and on Facebook at @BLMColoradoFire as conditions become favorable to conduct these burns.
