Boys & Girls Clubs host grand openings

Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County will open the doors to the public and host a ribbon cutting and grand opening that’s nearly a year overdue Saturday.
“Great things are worth waiting for,” Brian Beaulieu, executive director said. “It provided a lot of critical time and energy to make the space even better for our kids.”
The Salida club relocated to the former Exerflex Gym in March 2020 and has been redesigning the interior to meet the needs of the kids, ages 6 to 18, who attend the club.
The new building offers the kids just under 14,000 square feet and incorporates, among other things, a learning center, computer room, teen center, performance area, library and gym, rock climbing wall, playground and a nearly complete commercial kitchen.
Architect Bob Grether designed the new interior and along with “ongoing help from lots of great businesses,” including Diesslin Structures Inc., First Street Flooring, Chris Lovato, Steve Harris and PG Painting Co., the project is complete.
“They gave us some very affordable help,” Beaulieu said.
Later this summer Pavement Maintenance Services will help with an in-kind donation, excavating the front parking lot to prepare to build the playground.
The club purchased the building and major improvements including flooring and glass for $1.739 million.
“It meets and exceeds our present needs allowing us to grow as we attract and retain more kids,” Beaulieu said.
“For instance, the learning center is three times the size of the club’s former space and all of the spaces are for specific use, not multiuse as they have been in the past,” he said.
The new building includes a gym with two basketball hoops, volleyball and a floor-to-ceiling rock climbing wall, which will be installed by the end of the year.
Also of note is an area exclusively for teenagers, dedicated for middle and high school students.
A performance space is being built and the building offers critical storage space to keep program spaces free of clutter. There’s “more than adequate storage space” Beaulieu said.
Some, but not all programming spaces are named in honor of friends and donors of Boys & Girls Clubs.
Those spaces include: The Ethel Broudy Education Center, a gift of Irv and Gloria Broudy; the Deborah and Harry Payton Tech Lab; Jack Lee Teen Center, a gift of Bob and Linda Short; and Molly’s Playground, a gift of Bob and Katy Grether.
“We are honored to build a new playground, thanks to Bob and Katy Grether, in their daughter Molly Grether’s memory,” Bealieu said. “We are so humbled to have Molly’s memory inspire the coolest new playground in Salida.”
Bealieu offered a special thanks to the City of Salida, “especially David Lady and Bill Almquist who have helped us get ready for the playground transformation.”
Other named spaces include: The William Body Creative Arts Center, gift of Salida Council for the Arts, William Body Scholarship Fund, Mary Ann and Kent Davidson, and Maggi and Duncan Campbell);
Jeff Post, First Colorado Land Office, Leadership Center, a gift of Jeff Post and First Colorado Land Office; Pam and Don Dubin Rock Climbing Wall; Eric and Michelle Moltz STEM Education Program; and Dreeben Family Gym, a gift of Alan Dreeben and Oren Dreeben.
Major gift support – $25,000 and higher – also comes from High Country Bank, METAB, The Colorado Health Foundation and The Gates Family Foundation.
“We are also honored to partner with more than a dozen businesses and individuals who have made gifts of $10,000 to $20,000.”
Beaulieu said that naming opportunities still exist for the performance center, kitchen, social recreation room and more than a dozen prevention, fitness, art, sports, life skill and leadership programs.
He also said a gift of $500,000 or higher will receive the naming rights for the building itself.
“We’d love to have an individual, family or business name to honor for such a transformative gift,” Bealieu said.
Of course, the club will also take anonymous gifts.
Boys & Girls clubs offer after-school and summer programs in Salida and Buena Vista and touch the lives of one in every three children in Chaffee County.
To meet the growing needs and numbers of youth served in the county, a search is underway to secure a new location for the Buena Vista club, currently based in Avery Parsons Elementary School.
A Building Great Futures Capital Campaign is ongoing to help pay for the Salida building purchase and upgrades. To date, 70 percent of the $1.739 million goal has been raised, with $525,000 remaining.
“We are overwhelmed and thrilled by our community’s help with our building great futures campaign,” Beaulieu said.
More than 75 businesses and individuals have joined in to this endeavor.
“A little over four years ago our strategic planning team identified facilities as our No. 1 priority. The charge has been led by our tireless and dynamic volunteer board members and emeritus board members and a volunteer capital campaign leadership team,” he said.
To contribute to the capital campaign, contact Executive Director Brian Beaulieu at 719-539-9500, log on to www.ggchaffee.org to donate online or ColoradoGives.org.
