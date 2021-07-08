Chaffee County commissioners, meeting as Chaffee County Board of Health, voted 2-1 Wednesday to maintain the county’s current cap of 5,000 people at outdoor events.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella argued in favor of expanding the number to a maximum of 10,545, on the strength of Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement that at least 70 percent of Coloradans had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Saturday.
Other factors such as the rise in the number of cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in general and the emergence of breakthrough cases were brought up as concerns by Chaffee County Public Health Director and COVID-19 incident command Andrea Carlstrom and mentioned by commissioners Greg Felt and Keith Baker.
When the board of health met in June and updated the county public health order, it increased the maximum attendance for an outdoor event from 2,000 to 5,000 people.
That public health order is currently in effect until Aug. 31.
In discussion, Granzella said, “When I look at the word recovery and I not only see economic activity, but I see healing both mentally and physically associated with coming out of this, hopefully coming out of this pandemic, and I think that takes more than continuing isolation.”
Baker expressed concern that several stated adjacent to Colorado are among those with the highest numbers of new cases of COVID-19.
He said while 70 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine, only about 46 percent are fully vaccinated.
In making his decision, Baker said, “It may be an unpopular opinion with some people, but we have to get this thing under control, and I’m very reluctant to feel complicit in helping extend the life span of the pandemic.”
The board’s decision comes in the midst of discussions regarding the LiveNation Seven Peaks concert event permit application.
In its application, LiveNation estimated a crowd of 20,000 at the event proposed for Sept. 3-6.
In anticipation of approval of the permit, the production company pre-sold in excess of 6,000 tickets to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.