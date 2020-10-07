Following the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees vote not to join the Chaffee County multi-jurisdictional housing authority intergovernmental agreement, commissioners voted unanimously to pass an amendment to the IGA to form the authority with Salida and Buena Vista.
The county’s department of housing will absorb some of the cost of the budget for the authority that Poncha Springs would have covered, while Salida and Buena Vista will pick up the rest.
Commissioner Greg Felt asked department of housing director Becky Gray if she knew why Poncha Springs had voted as they had, as they had discussed the matter behind closed doors in an executive session, before returning and voting without discussion.
Gray said she had reached out to trustee Dean Edwards, who was on the steering committee for the authority, to ask him if there were adjustments Poncha Springs wanted to see, but said she wasn’t sure why they had voted as they had.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella asked that if Poncha Springs decided sometime in the future to join, would it be possible.
Gray said “yes,” with a vote of the board and other municipalities, there was language in the document to allow them to join.
Gray said she was working on a ceremonial signing of the agreement Oct. 15 in Thonhoff Park.
In other business, commissioners convened as the county 1041 authority before discussing the upcoming public hearings for the Nestlé 1041 application at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds Oct. 20 and 22.
Tom Bomer, who said he represented Unbottle and Protect Chaffee County Water, LLC, asked if they might have one hour to make a presentation after Nestlé.
Since this was the only request for such a presentation and from a formal group, commissioners said they would consider it.
Felt said he would also like to hear from some local experts, naming Terry Scanga with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District and Jim Aragon with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
County attorney Jennifer Davis pointed out that 10 years ago the public hearings for this application took multiple nights as commissioners requested information and considered economic impacts.
Commissioners will continue this discussion at their Oct. 13 meeting.
Other items the commissioners unanimously approved include:
• A Colorado Department of Local Affairs application for Valley View School rehabilitation and $257,500 in money and in-kind donations.
• $40,960 to Wood Engineering to review and update the Chaffee County mitigation plan.
• $54,683 to EasTex Towers for a beacon tower and electricity at the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• Service contract for $24,455 between Tom Fox and the Chaffee County Detention Center for inmate mental health counseling.
• Proclaim Oct. 4-10 National 4-H week.
• Appoint Patti Arthur to the Airport Advisory Board.
• Appoint Anderson Horn, an alternate, to fulfil the term of Dick Isenberger.
• The final resolution for the Rio Frio minor subdivision.
• Extend the COVID-19 declaration of emergency for another month.
• Continue the public hearing for the North Forks Ranches major subdivsion preliminary plan/final plat.
