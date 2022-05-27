The Colorado Department of Transportation is performing striping operations on highways throughout southwestern and south-central Colorado, with work scheduled to be completed by mid-August.
According to a CDOT press release, the following highways will be worked on between the indicated mile points: U.S. 24, mile points 193-226; U.S. 285, mile points 126-148; U.S. 50, mile points 165.5-241; Colo. 291, mile points 0-9; U.S. 160, mile points 7.7-236; Colo. 491, mile points 27.3-36.8; Colo. 145, mile points 71.5-116.8; and U.S. 550, mile points 0-117.53.
Striping crews will generally work from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Drivers can expect delays and are asked to exercise patience when encountering the mobile pavement marking zone. Use caution and slower speeds when traveling through the work zone as there will be wet paint throughout.
For more information, visit the project web page, www.codot.gov/projects/regionwide-striping-in-southwest-colorado.
For information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road, CDOT resources include its travel webpage, COtrip.org; its free mobile app, COtrip Planner; and phone hotlines for road and weather conditions, 511 or 303-639-1111.
